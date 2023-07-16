In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less