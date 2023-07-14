In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less