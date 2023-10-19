Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal vs Honda XBlade

In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,9901,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9901,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
08,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2892,727

    Latest News

    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
    Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
    1 Jun 2023
    The made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 is now on sale in New Zealand and comes with just the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
    Made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 SUV goes on sale in New Zealand
    1 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     