hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesZeal vs XBlade

Ampere Zeal vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Xblade
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 59,990₹ 78,803
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm160 mm
Length
1720 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg143 kg
Height
1200 mm1115 mm
Width
660 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s-
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking System-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,9901,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9901,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
08,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2892,727

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers