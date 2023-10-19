In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less