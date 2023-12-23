In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at 86,017 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less