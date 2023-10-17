In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less