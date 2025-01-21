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Ampere Zeal vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zeal vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Livo
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 59,990₹ 81,651
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ampere Zeal Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Suspension View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
78 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Width
660 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s-
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking SystemGear position indicator
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99096,039
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99083,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
06,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2892,064

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