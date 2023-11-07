In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less