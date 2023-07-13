In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less