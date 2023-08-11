In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less