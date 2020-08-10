In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less