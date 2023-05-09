In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Zeal vs Activa 6G Comparison