In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Zeal vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-