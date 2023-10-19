Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Continuous Power
1200 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years
Motor Power
1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99049,000
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99049,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,053

    Latest News

    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
    Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
    1 Jun 2023
    The made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 is now on sale in New Zealand and comes with just the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
    Made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 SUV goes on sale in New Zealand
    1 Apr 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
