In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less