In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less