In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.