In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Zeal vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-