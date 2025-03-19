In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zeal vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-