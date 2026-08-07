In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-