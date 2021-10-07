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Ampere Zeal vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Pleasure plus
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 59,990₹ 69,766
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Zeal Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm155 mm
Length
1720 mm1769 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1238 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg104 kg
Height
1200 mm1161 mm
Width
660 mm704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s-
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringSwing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
TelescopicBottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking SystemSide Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah12V / 4Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99081,377
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99069,766
RTO
05,581
Insurance
06,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,749

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