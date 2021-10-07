In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-