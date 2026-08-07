In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Zeal vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-