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Ampere Zeal vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Zeal vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Maestro edge 125
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 59,990₹ 70,700
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
145 mm155 mm
Length
1720 mm1843 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1261 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg111 kg
Height
1200 mm1188 mm
Width
660 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
YesYes
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking SystemXSens Technolog
Carry Hook
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99086,042
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99071,850
RTO
06,048
Insurance
05,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,849

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