In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zeal vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-