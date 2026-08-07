In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Zeal vs Glamour Comparison