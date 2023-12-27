In 2023 Ampere Zeal or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the One Plus has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less