In 2023 Ampere Zeal or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Ampere Zeal or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less