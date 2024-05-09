HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesZeal vs Ryder SuperMax

Ampere Zeal vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Ryder supermax
BrandAmpereGemopai
Price₹ 59,990₹ 79,999
Range85 - 90 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm160 mm
Length
1720 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
78 kg80 kg
Height
1200 mm1060 mm
Width
660 mm650 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking SystemE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah36 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,803

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
    Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
    1 Jun 2023
    View all
      News