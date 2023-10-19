In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less