Ampere Zeal vs Fujiyama Vespar

In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Fujiyama Vespar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99064,506
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99061,050
RTO
00
Insurance
03,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,386

