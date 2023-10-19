In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less