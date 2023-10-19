In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less