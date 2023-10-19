In 2024 Ampere Zeal or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less