In 2026 Ampere Zeal or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Zeal vs EMX Comparison