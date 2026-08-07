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Ampere Zeal vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 Ampere Zeal or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Zeal vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Emx
BrandAmpereEMotorad
Price₹ 59,990₹ 79,999
Range85 - 90 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V0.37 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1720 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
78 kg21 kg
Height
1200 mm1130 mm
Width
660 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s-
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringAdjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic100mm Travel with lockout
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking System-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah0.37 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99083,763
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,800

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