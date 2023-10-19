In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Crayon Zeez has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less