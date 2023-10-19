Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal vs Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99053,000
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99053,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,139

