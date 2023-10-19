In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Crayon Envy has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less