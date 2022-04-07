In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|E1
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.