In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Zeal vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 68,077
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|51.46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-