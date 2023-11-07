In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less