In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Platina 110 h gear
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 59,738
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|72.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-