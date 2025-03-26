In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zeal vs Platina 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Platina 110
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 69,284
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-