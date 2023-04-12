HT Auto

Ampere Zeal vs Bajaj CT 125X

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Zeal vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Ct 125x
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 59,990₹ 74,016
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1720 mm693
Wheelbase
1235 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg-
Height
1200 mm810 mm
Width
660 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking SystemShifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99086,853
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99074,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
06,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,866

