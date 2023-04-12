In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Zeal vs CT 125X Comparison