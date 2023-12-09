In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less