In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.