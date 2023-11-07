In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less