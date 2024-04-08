HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Zeal EX vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Yzf r15 v3
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 96,690₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hours-

Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6901,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,19110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1683,919

