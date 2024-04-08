HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Zeal EX vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Fz-x
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 96,690₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hours-

Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6901,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
4,1917,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1683,321

