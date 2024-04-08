HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesZeal EX vs VXL 125

Ampere Zeal EX vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Zeal EX vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Vxl 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 96,690₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6901,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
4,1913,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1683,162

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125null | Petrol | Automatic1.33 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have announced a strategic partnership with Exide Energy to localise the production of EV batteries, focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.
    Hyundai and Kia join forces with Exide Energy for local EV battery production in India
    8 Apr 2024
    A view of a toll plaza on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. The National Highways Authority of India is set to increase toll fees on this expressway among others from April 1. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
    NHAI to hike toll fee at key expressways connecting Delhi. Check new rates
    28 Mar 2024
    Hyundai registered a record annual sales and YoY growth in FY24.
    Hyundai India clocks its highest-ever sales in FY24, registers 7.77 lakh cars
    1 Apr 2024
    The Kia EV9 emerged as the standout winner at the 2024 World Car Awards, securing both the prestigious 2024 World Car of the Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle titles.
    Kia EV9 sweeps 2024 World Car Awards, clinches double title triumph
    28 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     