HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesZeal EX vs Urban Club 125

Ampere Zeal EX vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Zeal EX vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Urban club 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 96,690₹ 91,259
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
96,69094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
4,1916,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1682,339

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have announced a strategic partnership with Exide Energy to localise the production of EV batteries, focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.
    Hyundai and Kia join forces with Exide Energy for local EV battery production in India
    8 Apr 2024
    Toyota Taisor will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
    Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence from May 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets a revised front end when compared to the Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India, prices start at 7.73 lakh
    3 Apr 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up to introduce more premium models in India, capitalising on the growing preference for larger vehicles in the market.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor targets premium segment growth in India
    4 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     