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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs Elegante 150

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Elegante 150
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm155 mm
Length
1720 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg115 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Width
670 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Twin TubeDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand SensorAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7031,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,0137,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9493,361

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