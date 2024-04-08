HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Zeal EX vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Raider
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 96,690₹ 95,219
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hours-

Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
96,69095,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
4,1916,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1682,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

