In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX Price starts at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Zeal EX has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Zeal EX vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Jupiter 125 Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 96,690 ₹ 76,000 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 57.27 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 7 Hours -