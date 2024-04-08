HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Zeal EX vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Jupiter
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 96,690₹ 73,340
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W7.47 PS
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,88185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
96,69073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
4,1916,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1681,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

