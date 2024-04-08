In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX Price starts at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX up to 120 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Zeal EX vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Iqube electric Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 96,690 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 7 Hours 5 Hours