HomeCompare BikesZeal EX vs iQube Electric

Ampere Zeal EX vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Zeal EX vs iQube Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Iqube electric
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 96,690₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hours5 Hours

Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
STD
₹96,690*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,23,076
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6901,17,422
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1915,654
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1682,645
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

